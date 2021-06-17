Eijaz Khan shares an adorable picture with girlfriend Pavitra Punia as they cook together

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are one of the most popular couples in the telly town. The duo often shares a lot of photos and video together while showing off their sizzling chemistry.

Recently, Eijaz and Pavitra were posing in the kitchen and it seems like they were cooking together. The duo also wore the same coloured black aprons. Taking to his official Instagram account, the actor captioned it as, "Khaana and my khazaana. When she cooked me."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Eijaz Khan (@eijazkhan)

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra met each other for the first time in Bigg Boss 14. During the show, they fell in love and started dating each other after the show came to an end. Since then the couple is often spotted together.

Also Read: Sanjeeda Shaikh stuns in crochet bralette paired with seaweed colour jacket

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results