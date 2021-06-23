The Suicide Squad new trailer has Superman reference, Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and gang set to fight new villain Starro

Filmmaker James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, an upcoming adventure/action film based on the DC Comics team, has dropped its new trailer. The film is a follow-up to David Ayer's 2016 Suicide Squad. The film stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Joel Kinnaman as Col. Rick Flag and Viola Davis reprises her role of Squad mastermind Amanda Waller.
The trailer follows mind blowing action sequences and punch lines. It also has a Superman reference, which is quite interesting. The squad comes together with new team in order to fight new villain Starro.
Some of the new members in the squad include Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), Weasel (Sean Gunn), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), Blackguard (Pete Davidson), Savant (Michael Rooker), and Bloodsport (Idris Elba).
The Suicide Squad will debut in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously on August 6. James Gunn wrote and produced the film. In India, the film will be coming soon to cinemas in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.
