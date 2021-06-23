The Suicide Squad new trailer has Superman reference, Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and gang set to fight new villain Starro

Filmmaker James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, an upcoming adventure/action film based on the DC Comics team, has dropped its new trailer. The film is a follow-up to David Ayer's 2016 Suicide Squad. The film stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Joel Kinnaman as Col. Rick Flag and Viola Davis reprises her role of Squad mastermind Amanda Waller.

The trailer follows mind blowing action sequences and punch lines. It also has a Superman reference, which is quite interesting. The squad comes together with new team in order to fight new villain Starro.

Some of the new members in the squad include Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), Weasel (Sean Gunn), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), Blackguard (Pete Davidson), Savant (Michael Rooker), and Bloodsport (Idris Elba).

According to the official synopsis, “Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.”

The Suicide Squad will debut in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously on August 6. James Gunn wrote and produced the film. In India, the film will be coming soon to cinemas in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

Also Read: Shazam! The Fury of the Gods first look is here and it features Zachary Levi in new suit

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results