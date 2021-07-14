Varun Dhawan sports a clean-shaven look after wrapping the shoot of Bhediya

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan shared a picture of himself on Wednesday revealing his clean-shaven look after a long time. For months, the actor was growing a messy beard for his film Bhediya. Now, with the shoot of the film completed, he has once again started sporting a clean-shaven look and shared a picture of the same.

On Wednesday, Varun took to Instagram to share a picture of himself dressed in a metallic silver T-shirt and blue jeans. Looking as dapper as ever, he captioned the image as, “umeed", meaning hope.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan recently wrapped up the shoot of Bhediya in Mumbai. Most of the film was shot in Arunachal Pradesh. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya is written by the National Award winner, Niren Bhatt. Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, Bhediya. Bhediya is slated to release in cinemas on April 14, 2022. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee.

