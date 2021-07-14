NCT’s Taeil sets Guinness World Record to reach 1 million followers on Instagram in one hour and 45 minutes

K-pop group NCT's Taeil has set a huge milestone for himself. The musician has set a Guinness World Record for himself. He recently launched his official Instagram account mo.on_air after announcing on the bubble app. He reached 1 million followers in just one hour and 45 hours creating a new record.
In a statement to Guinness World Record, he said, "Thank you to all the fans! I was so surprised when I heard the news! I never imagined myself becoming a Guinness World Records title holder, and am truly grateful for all the love and support. I would not be here without my members and our NCTzens. I’ll try my best to connect and communicate even more through socials. I love you all!"
ALSO READ: NCT DREAM exudes confidence in fiery ‘Hot Sauce’ music video from their first studio album
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply