NCT’s Taeil sets Guinness World Record to reach 1 million followers on Instagram in one hour and 45 minutes

K-pop group NCT's Taeil has set a huge milestone for himself. The musician has set a Guinness World Record for himself. He recently launched his official Instagram account mo.on_air after announcing on the bubble app. He reached 1 million followers in just one hour and 45 hours creating a new record.

In a statement to Guinness World Record, he said, "Thank you to all the fans! I was so surprised when I heard the news! I never imagined myself becoming a Guinness World Records title holder, and am truly grateful for all the love and support. I would not be here without my members and our NCTzens. I’ll try my best to connect and communicate even more through socials. I love you all!"

Taeil is a part of NCT and subunits NCT U and NCT 127. NCT 127 dropped their second full-length album NCT #127 Neo Zone in March 2020. The album stayed in Top 5 on Billboard 200 for ten weeks. NCT's second full-length album Resonance dropped in October 2020 and went onto becoming a double-million seller.

