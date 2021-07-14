Scoop: Alia Bhatt to feature in a Rs. 3 crore song sequence in RRR

While the release date for one of the most eagerly awaited Indian films in recent times keeps getting postponed, no thanks to the pandemic which refuses to leave us alone, the film itself—and we are talking about S S Rajamouli’s Telugu-Hindi-Tamil RRR –gets bigger with each passing week.

The latest news from Hyderabad is that Rajamouli plans to shoot a song and dance sequence at the Ramoji Film City reportedly at the cost of Rs 3 crores. This, according to rumours, would be the most expensive song-and-dance to have ever been filmed in India.

“Bigger than anything we saw in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas or Rajmouli’s Baahubali. It will be shot in acres of sprawling land. The costumes themselves will cost close to a crore,” a source informs me.

Participating in this gana-thon are the film’s two superstar-heroes Ramcharan Teja and NTR Jr, along with Alia Bhatt who will fly to Hyderabad at the end of this month to begin shooting.

While she has been instructed to remain tight-lipped about the shooting a friend of hers quips, “In her just-completed film Gangubai Kathiawadi Alia got no chance to sing and dance. Now is her chance to make up for lost time.”

