Darshan Raval and Prakriti Kakar weave magic in the third season of Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series’ MixTape Rewind, presented by Amazon Prime Music!

Gen X singers, who have floored their fans with their songs, Darshan Raval & Prakriti Kakkar team up for the first time for 3rd Season of Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series’ Mixtape Rewind, presented by Amazon Prime Music. The duo revisits romantic classics ‘Pehli Pehli Baar’ and ‘Dheere Dheere’ in these soul-stirring renditions blended by Abhijit Vaghani.
Transcending the melodies of 90’s and 2000’s, Mixtape Season 3 will mesmerize the audiences with an eclectic mix of romantic hits! The Mixtape Rewind version of Pehli Pehli Baar- Dheere Dheere encapsulates sounds of flute, guitars, drums, percussions and keyboard; giving a modern touch to these classic numbers. This rendition will not only soothe the ears but also remains to be a delightful watch as the video is directed by Ahmed Khan.
The new season will be available exclusively first on Amazon Prime Music for Prime members to enjoy an ad-free and hands-free voice-enabled experience with Alexa. Bhushan Kumar says, “Every aspect of this episode right from the vocals, to the composition, to the set, will put you in a mood for love. Pehli Pehli Baar and Dheere Dheere is a beautiful confluence of soulstirring vocals by Darshan and Prakriti and also boasts interesting musical arrangements by Abhijit.”
Says Darshan Raval, “Mixtape as a property is fun for every singer and it was a pleasure being a part of this and sharing stage with Prakriti. Abhijit Vaghani’s seamless amalgamation of Pehli Pehli Baar and Dheere Dheere is commendable. I feel very lucky to be working on these tracks and I enjoyed every bit of it.”
Adds Prakriti Kakar, “It has been a beautiful experience. I’ve grown up crooning to these songs and performing them on Mixtape alongside Darshan Raval was dream come true. I can’t wait to see everyone’s reaction and I hope they enjoy this new mashup as much as we did create it.”
