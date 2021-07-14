Darshan Raval and Prakriti Kakar weave magic in the third season of Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series’ MixTape Rewind, presented by Amazon Prime Music!

Gen X singers, who have floored their fans with their songs, Darshan Raval & Prakriti Kakkar team up for the first time for 3rd Season of Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series’ Mixtape Rewind, presented by Amazon Prime Music. The duo revisits romantic classics ‘Pehli Pehli Baar’ and ‘Dheere Dheere’ in these soul-stirring renditions blended by Abhijit Vaghani.

Transcending the melodies of 90’s and 2000’s, Mixtape Season 3 will mesmerize the audiences with an eclectic mix of romantic hits! The Mixtape Rewind version of Pehli Pehli Baar- Dheere Dheere encapsulates sounds of flute, guitars, drums, percussions and keyboard; giving a modern touch to these classic numbers. This rendition will not only soothe the ears but also remains to be a delightful watch as the video is directed by Ahmed Khan.

The new season will be available exclusively first on Amazon Prime Music for Prime members to enjoy an ad-free and hands-free voice-enabled experience with Alexa. Bhushan Kumar says, “Every aspect of this episode right from the vocals, to the composition, to the set, will put you in a mood for love. Pehli Pehli Baar and Dheere Dheere is a beautiful confluence of soulstirring vocals by Darshan and Prakriti and also boasts interesting musical arrangements by Abhijit.”

Speaking about blending ‘Pehli Pehli Baar’ and ‘Dheere Dheere’, music composer Abhijit Vaghani says, “Dheere Dheere has a contemporary melody and Pehli Pehli Baar is an iconic retro track. I chose them because I wanted to balance out the eras and the lyrics matched perfectly well. Darshan is a heartthrob of current times, most of his songs are based on love and he has a romantic aura. Prakriti on the other hand has a sweet tonality. Both their voices suit each other really well.”

Says Darshan Raval, “Mixtape as a property is fun for every singer and it was a pleasure being a part of this and sharing stage with Prakriti. Abhijit Vaghani’s seamless amalgamation of Pehli Pehli Baar and Dheere Dheere is commendable. I feel very lucky to be working on these tracks and I enjoyed every bit of it.”

Adds Prakriti Kakar, “It has been a beautiful experience. I’ve grown up crooning to these songs and performing them on Mixtape alongside Darshan Raval was dream come true. I can’t wait to see everyone’s reaction and I hope they enjoy this new mashup as much as we did create it.”

