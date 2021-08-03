First Look: Mrunal Thakur to star as Sita opposite Dulquer Salmaan in trilingual period drama

Mrunal Thakur will be making her South film debut with Vyjayanthi movies next starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. On Sunday, it was confirmed that Mrunal Thakur will play the role of Sita opposite Dulquer's character Lieutenant Ram.

The first glimpse of Mrunal as Sita was shared by the makers on the occasion of Mrunal's birthday on Sunday. In the first look poster, Mrunal Thakur can be seen standing ina room full of mirrors and can be seen giving a surprising look at Dulquer Salmaan's character. Dulquer is seen sanding with a camera and is totally mesmerized. Dressed in a green saree, Mrunal Thakur looks gorgeous with her hair plaited to one side and sporting a red bindi and golden earrings.

The film was first announced on DQ's birthday last year. Set in 1964, the movie is a love story taking place during the war. Hanu Raghavapudi will be directing the movie. Priyanka Dutt of Swapna Cinemas is backing the project under the banner Vyjayanthi Movies, who has earlier presented the award-winning movie Mahanati. Vishal Chandrashekar has roped in to handle the music department for the movie. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The big-budget film is being made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

