Sidharth Malhotra proves he is the fan’s favourite man; was seen wearing a cap with their messages written all over it

Actor Sidharth Malhotra always gives back love to his fans via some sweet gestures. No doubt he is his fan's favourite man who is liked for his interactive nature. The Shershaah actor was recently seen at Versova Jetty wearing a white t-shirt which had 'Yeh Dil Maange More' written on it.
'Yeh Dil Maange More' is reportedly a tagline from his much-awaited film Shershaah directed by Vishnuvardhan opposite rumored girlfriend Kiara Advani. Actress Kiara Advani was also spotted wearing a shirt with the same tagline during Shershaah promotions in Kargil.
