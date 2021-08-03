“Sisters making hard times easier and easy times more fun”, says Karisma Kapoor as she wishes Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friendship Day

B-Town beauties and siblings Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan are the perfect examples of sister goals as they never leave a chance to express their profound love for each other on Instagram. On the occasion of Friendship Day actress Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback picture of her sitting in a salon while Kareena is blow-drying her hair.

Karisma captioned it," Always at it together ???? Sisters.. making hard times easier and easy times more fun". The 47-year-old actress tagged Kareena in her post and used hashtags like #happysistersday?? and #happyfriendshipday❤️.

During Karisma Kapoor's birthday, sissy Kareena had also not backed herself from pouring out her feelings for her and had penned a heartwarming post for her and said, "My Lolo Is The Bestest". The duo are frequently seen together at parties, outings, festivals, and even shoot sometimes. They are also seen constantly having a girly time with their girl gang consisting of actors and siblings Malaika Arora and Amruta Arora. Lolo and Bebo are speculated to turn producers for an OTT platform and are also coming together after a long time for Punit Malhotra's project.

