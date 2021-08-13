Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan step out with their newborn baby boy Jeh Ali Khan 

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child, Jeh, they have ensured to keep him away from the limelight compared to Taimur Ali Khan, who became a sensation amongst the paparazzi and on social media. The actress often shares glimpses of Jeh but has never shown the baby's face.

Today, on August 13, Saif and Kareena were spotted around the residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Saif was dressed in white as he was carrying their toddler Jeh Ali Khan in his arms. The actress was also dressed in casuals as she greeted the paparazzi.

A day ago, Kareena spoke to India Today during her book promotions and talked about the trolling that has been directed towards them for their kids' names – Taimur and Jeh. Jeh is apparently short for Jehangir whereas trolls had reportedly claimed that Taimur was named after the Turkish invader. Kareena said, “Bollywood celebrities, in every situation, are a soft target. I’m a very positive person. I’m very happy and content and I want to spread positivity. In a time like Covid, I can’t think of trolls, I can’t think of any form of negativity. There’s no place for negativity in our lives because look at what the pandemic has taught us. It’s bringing us closer, it has brought the world closer, we have to stand for each other. That’s the way I think, all of us think and I think all of us should think.”

“We have two innocent children we are talking about. We are going to stay happy and positive and that’s just the way I am going to look at life,” Kareena said about the controversy.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. She also recently announced a project with Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor. She turns co-producer with this film.

