Actress Rakul Preet Singh joins the ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ trend on the sets of Doctor G

Rakul Preet Singh is presently filming in Bhopal for her forthcoming film, Doctor G, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. On social media, the actress continues to share behind-the-scenes photos and updates with her fans. Rakul posted a video on Instagram on Thursday afternoon, joining the ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar' fad.

Sahdev Dirdo's school song, ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar,’ has gone viral on social media, and the youngster has become an internet sensation. Badshah recently collaborated with the kid on a song, which he recently released.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul can be seen in the video sitting in her vanity van while her team works on her hair and cosmetics. The actress is dressed in a relaxed manner. She posted the footage to her Instagram. Rakul wrote, “Because everyday has to be a funday #littlelatetotheparty but party toh meri hai ”

Soon after she posted the video, her fans were seen dropping heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

On the work front, Apart from Doctor G, Rakul will also be seen in Attack, MayDay and Thank God.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh joins Ayushmann Khurrana in Prayagraj for Doctor G; posts her work out on social media

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results