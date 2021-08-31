Shehnaaz Gill looks hot in a black lacy bodysuit as she poses for photographer Dabboo Ratnani

Shehnaaz Gill is loved and adored by her fans. She impresses every time she posts a snap on her official Instagram handle.

Shehnaaz Gill dropped the girl next door image and donned a body suit for a sultry shoot with ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani. She donned a lacy bodysuit with a lace broderie top and plain black bottom. Her expressions were smouldering as she gave sizzling looks for the camera as she also donned a pair of glasses. The pictures have set the internet on fire.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill has shed a lot of weight ever since she stepped out of Bigg Boss 13, emerging as one of the most loved and popular contestants in the history of the reality show. The actor is now the talk of the town because of her incredible transformation. Shehnaaz Gill, who is often linked with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, also won hearts recently by appearing in Madhuri Dixit-judged reality dance show Dance Deewane. She and Sidharth created many romantic moments on the show and left their fans to gush over their chemistry.

Shehnaaz has been enjoying a massive fan following since her stint on Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 13. Her bond with actor Sidharth Shukla has also grabbed the eyeballs. Recently, Sidharth was all praise for Shehnaaz’s first production venture. Shehnaaz had produced her brother Shehbaz Badesha’s song “Little Star” which also starred Giorgia Andriani.

On the work front, Shehnaaz has been keeping herself busy with her YouTube channel. Earlier this month, Shehnaaz dropped a fun interaction with her brother Shehbaz. Shehnaaz will soon be seen with Diljit Dosanjh in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh.

Also Read: Dance Deewane: Sidharth Shukla gets possessive as Shehnaaz Gill shakes a leg with contender

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results