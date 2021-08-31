From BTS, ASTRO, TXT, RED VELVET to JAY B, STRAY KIDS and BTOB – monthly round up of Korean music releases in August 2021

The month of August 2021 gave us a host of foot-tapping numbers to choose from. First Somi and Sunmi thrilled us with their tracks, and then groups like ASTRO and GOLDEN CHILD gave us joyous numbers! BTS once again brought in a sweet and spicy surprise with collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion.

Let’s take a look at some of the popular and eye-catching releases of August 2021.

SOMI – DUMB DUMB

Gracing the screens after a brief break, SOMI made a stunning comeback with ‘Dumb Dumb.’ The pastel and glittery music video is a delight to watch! The songstress shows her dancing skills with a mesmerizing choreography. SOMI also displays her acting skills in the song when she switches from a playful girl to a more serious girl.

GOLDEN CHILD – RA PAM PAM

Golden Child made a smashing comeback with ‘Ra Pam Pam.’ The music video tells a story in a post-apocalyptic world. ‘Ra Pam Pam’ is a song about hope and finding your way back to your loved one. The song is replete with catchy beats and a moombahton genre which is bound to hook you to it the moment it begins!

ASTRO – AFTER MIDNIGHT

ASTRO showcased a new side to their amazing discography by opting for a tropical summer theme. ‘After Midnight’ is a fun, cheerful song. The song features a harmony of piano and violin tunes, along with dance music. The group showcases their playful side in the music video as they dance around the beach.

GRAY – I DON’T LOVE YOU (ft. Coogie)

Korean R&B artist GRAY’s latest song ‘I Don’t Love You’ is a brilliant mix of piano tunes and electro-synth music. Rapper Coogie collaborated with GRAY and lent his contribution for a catchy rap verse. The vocal and rap verses show a smooth transition, rendering the song as an enjoyable listen.

SUNMI – YOU CAN’T SIT WITH US

A song about expressing displeasure for a former flame, Sunmi’s ‘You Can’t Sith With Us’ is a catchy number despite the meaning of the lyrics. The music video is studded with glittery and glitzy props, with a dash of the early 2000s memorabilia like the flip phone and old computers. SUNMI’s versatility is unmatched in this video.

ONF – POPPIN’

Poppin’ is a perfect track to dance your hearts out. The track is filled to the brim with funky music beats and joyous vibes, which no one can resist bobbing their heads to. Clubbing images from a space voyage to a high school gym dance, the group paints a happy picture in the music video.

THE BOYZ – THRILL RIDE

THE BOYZ’s ‘Thrill Ride’ is a dashing song. The song is fun and will make one easily get up and dance. The summery vibes along with posh cars and bars paint a shiny picture of leisure time. The hook step is easy and fun, so how about trying it out with your friends on your next vacation?

RED VELVET – QUEENDOM



RED VELVET’s songs never disappoint, and ‘Queendom’ is the latest testament to that. The song is catchy, glitzy, and glamorous in the group’s true fashion. ‘Queendom’ is the perfect pick to get out of missing RED VELVET, especially after they enthralled us with ‘Psycho.’ The chorus is absolutely catchy and will get your crooning in no time! The melodious harmonization of vocals renders a hypnotic feel to the song.

BTS – BUTTER (ft. Megan Thee Stallion)

‘Butter’ got South Korean juggernaut BTS new fame on the charts, more so after it charted atop on Billboard 100 for nine weeks. It became viral on micro-video sharing platforms. The catchy English language track got even funkier with the addition of American rapper–songwriter Megan Thee Stallion. Megan brings in her spunk and spice with her rap verse. She also harmonizes with SUGA in his verse. Butter (ft. Megan Thee Stallion) is like an extra piece of your favourite cake!

STRAY KIDS – THUNDEROUS

STRAY KIDS made a thunderous comeback with their new album NOEASY. The title track ‘Thunderous’ features a mix of traditional Korean singing art form pansori along with the group’s signature foot-stomping music. The group once again proved that they are a talented bunch of individuals who aren’t afraid of experimenting!

CL – SPICY

CL's comeback is one of the highly anticipated releases of 2021. ‘Spicy’ is the first track from her upcoming album. The music video and the song bring back the spunk and jam that CL is known for. The hip hop and trap beats add spicy buoyancy to the track.

JAY B – B.T.W (ft. Jay Park)

JAY B’s solo debut SOMO: FUME with H1GHER MUSIC was undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated solo releases of August 2021. The singer-songwriter turned to the R&B genre for the album and stunned the audiences with each song. B.T.W. is a smooth RnB song with ample dance beats. Jay B’s voice flows smoothly throughout the song, rendering it a cozy feel.

BTOB – OUTSIDER

BTOB’s latest musical offering is a song about escaping the mundane and tiresome daily life. The music video reflects this feeling and also shows a glamourous side to life. The song has a retro vibe to it, and the jazzy music adds in to that vibe. Dressed in sleek suits and boots, BTOB has certainly impressed everyone with their artistry with ‘Outsider.’

KEY- HATE THAT (ft. Taeyeon)

SHINee's Key's single ‘Hate That’ is a smooth and steady-paced R&B track. Taeyeon's vocals complement Key's vocals beautifully in the track. The song is about hatred and anger towards a former flame, and yet it has a foot-tapping rhythm to it.

TOMORROW BY TOGETHER – LO$ER=LO♡ER

TOMORROW X TOGETHER dropped the new music video for ‘LO$ER=LO♡ER’ from the repackaged album The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE. Bringing emocore vibes, it is a young one’s love song sure to resonate with Gen Z everywhere, and with all those who are still a youth at heart. The music depicts growing up in this world and the need to survival through money, friendships, and love.

SPECIAL MENTION: WAYV’s Ten’s ‘Paint Me Naked’, VERIVERY’s ‘Trigger’, Lee Hi’s ‘Only’, Penomeco’s ‘Shy (eh oh)’ and ‘Bolo’ feat. YDG, MIRAE’s ‘Splash’, Park Ji Hoon’s ‘Gallery’, Brave Girls’ ‘After We Ride’, N.CUS’ ‘Get Out’, Seori’s ‘Dive With You’ feat eaJ, Pentagon’s ‘Cerberus’, CIX’s ‘Wave’.

