Aparshakti Khurana shares an adorable picture of his baby girl

Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja Khurana recently became proud parents to a baby girl. Naturally, the couple is over the moon with the arrival of the bundle of joy in their lives.
Aparshakti earlier broke the news through a special Instagram update where he revealed the name of their daughter, Arzoie A. Khurana.
