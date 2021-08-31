Aparshakti Khurana shares an adorable picture of his baby girl

August 31, 2021

Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja Khurana recently became proud parents to a baby girl. Naturally, the couple is over the moon with the arrival of the bundle of joy in their lives.

Now, he gave a glimpse of her through an adorable picture where the little one can be seen firmly holding her mother's finger. The actor wrote, "It's a little love triangle for us @aakritiahuja #arzoieakhurana".

Aparshakti earlier broke the news through a special Instagram update where he revealed the name of their daughter, Arzoie A. Khurana.

