Arijit Singh to hit the stage for the first time since the COVID outbreak in Abu Dhabi

As the world is working its way back to a level of ‘normalcy’, the music industry is also trying to bring back happiness through music and entertainment. To bring back the music industry on track, singer Arijit Singh will perform a live concert for the first time after the Covid outbreak. Arijit will have a live concert at the state-of-the-art Etihad Arena, the largest indoor entertainment venue in the Middle East on 19 November 2021. This will be his first concert after five years in Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s forefront leisure and entertainment destinations. The event will be organized by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Portfolio Managing Events, a leading global event company around the world.

The ace singer is known to have successfully bridged the cultural gap between UAE and India contributing his talent to a number of Bollywood hits. Fans will be treated to some of his most popular numbers including ’Tum Hi Ho‘, ’Kabira‘, ’Ae Dil Hai Mushkil‘, and many more, with an array of global musicians joining him on stage. It is an indoor music concert for the Indian diaspora and Bollywood lovers in UAE.

Talking about the event, Arijit Singh stated, “Since the unfortunate coronavirus outbreak, this would be my first onstage performance. I am humbled to be a part of the concert and to be able to continue entertaining my fans. During this troubled time, I couldn’t think of a better way in an attempt to keep the spirits high and heal through music. I always had an experience performing for the warm crowd of the UAE. I am quite excited to perform there after five years”.

Not new to the Abu Dhabi stage, Arijit Singh is extremely popular in the Indian and Middle Eastern communities living in Abu Dhabi & has set unprecedented examples in the music industry. The tickets for Arijit Singh will start & will go on sale on 30th August 2021 & the capacity of the hall will be reduced to half of its actual space, to maintain social distancing protocols among the crew, members & guests.

Arijit Singh is confident this collaboration will leave a lasting joy in its audience and be a great distraction in keeping them entertained after so long. It will definitely be a great way to connect with Music lovers across the world. The world continues to shift on a path of renewed energy and with Abu Dhabi leading the way, Arijit’s live in Concert will be a much-needed source of energy for its patrons.

