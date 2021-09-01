Lee Jong Suk and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA to star in tvN 2022 drama Big Mouth

South Korean actor Lee Jong Suk and female group Girls’ Generation’s YoonA will be seen sharing screen space in an upcoming drama in Big Mouth in 2022. Lee Jung Suk will star as Park Chang Ho and YoonA will star as Go Mi Ho, in the lead roles.

According to Soompi, the story of the drama is referred to as a hard-boiled noir drama about a third-rate lawyer who winds up in charge of a murder case that turns him overnight into a genius conman known as Big Mouse. In order to survive and protect his family, he must expose a huge conspiracy among the privileged upper classes. Lee Jong Suk’s character is a third-rate lawyer with a 10 percent success rate. He is the type to be all talk and no action, so his legal acquaintances call him “Big Mouth.” But one day, he is mistaken for a genius conman known as “Big Mouse” and his life is put in danger whereas Yoona will appear as a nurse and Park Chang Ho’s wife. She is the one who made her husband into a lawyer with her unshakable support, and when she learns that he is being mistaken for a conman, she sets out to clear his name herself.

Big Mouth will be helmed by Hotel Del Luna fame director Oh Choong Hwan while Vagabond writers Jang Young Chul and Jung Kyung Soon are listed as creators. Big Mouth is set to premiere in 2022.

On the work front, Lee Jong Suk was last featured in 2019 in drama Romance is a Bonus Book opposite Lee Na Young. YoonA starred in media drama, Hush.

