Rubina Dilaik shares a glimpse of her 34th birthday; takes Shirodhara healing technique

Bigg Boss 14 winner and actress Rubina Dilaik turned 34 last month on August 26, 2021. The actress is proactive on social media and we get to witness her daily activities and life events through it. Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a reel video that shows how her 34th birthday looked like.

In the video, the actress can be seen enjoying Shirodhara (an ayurvedic healing technique) that involves having someone pour liquid usually oil, milk, buttermilk, or water onto the forehead. It's often combined with a body, scalp, or head massage. While sitting in a relaxing position Rubina is really enjoying the technique. In the video, Rubina also shared the benefits of the Shirodhara technique which are aids memory, relieves anxiety, promotes better sleep, improves concentration, slows ageing, the solution to many eye disorders, improves blood circulation, benefits chronic headaches & migraines and lastly improves vision, hearing & Nasal problems.

The reel video also had Instagram's viral song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ playing in the background. Sharing the video, Rubina in her caption thanked her husband Abhinav Shukla and wrote, "This is what my Birthday looked LIKE….. @ashukla09 made sure it is divinely beautiful …. With serene atmosphere, clean diet and Ayurvedic treatments, my body and soul have surely rejuvenated…..".

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik was recently seen in the music video ‘Bhee Jaunga’ opposite Stebin Ben.

