Man hit by actor Rajat Bedi’s car dies during treatment; police add section 304-A to FIR

Actor Rajat Bedi had recently made headlines after his car hit a man in an accident. The pedestrian involved in the car accident died during the treatment. Following the death of the victim, the DN Nagar police have added section 304-A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code in the FIR registered against the actor.

The accident took place on Monday evening near a temple in Andheri when the actor was on his way home. According to reports, the victim Rajesh Baudh, a labourer, was declared dead in the Cooper Hospital where he was being treated for the past two days.

As per reports, the victim was in an inebriated condition and suddenly came into the middle of the road and got hit by Bedi's car even before he could apply brakes. The actor admitted Baudh to Cooper Hospital and also promised help to the victim's family.

After the accident, the police had registered a case against the actor under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others). Bedi is popularly known for films like Koi…Mil Gaya and Partner.

