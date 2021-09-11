Luv Films announces a biopic on cricket legend Sourav Ganguly

Today, on September 9, Luv Films has announced a biopic movie on the Maharaja of Indian cricket Sourav Ganguly. Sourav Ganguly, popularly known as Dada has undisputedly been one of the most successful and controversial cricket captains of India. He has a special place in the hearts that beat for cricket.
Luv Films has produced successful films such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, De De Pyaar De, Malang and Chhalaang. Their upcoming movies include Luv Ranjan’s directorial starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, Kuttey, and Ufff.
