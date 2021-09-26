Kunal Kapoor to launch his own production house with the story of India’s Winter Olympian, Shiva Keshavan

Rang De Basanti fame Kunal Kapoor is all set to launch his own production house and the actor has also selected the story he wants to tell through it, first.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Kunal revealed the news saying, "I've been writing stories since my days as an assistant director. And I would love to bring those stories to life not only as an actor but also as a producer and director. As an actor, you have little control over what stories you get a chance to tell. You can only choose from what you are offered and you're part of someone else's vision. But as a producer, you have a chance to bring your own vision to life."

‘’I’ve spent the last couple of years developing some scripts for my production house and I’m excited to bring my vision to the screen. As an actor you are part of someone else’s vision, as a producer and writer you get a chance to put your own vision out there”

Kunal Kapoor will be working on the biopic of Shiva Keshavan, a six-time Winter Olympian and the first Indian representative to compete in luge at the Winter Olympic Games also known as, 'India's Fastest Man on Ice.'

Talking about why he selected this story to tell, Kunal says, "He is an amazing athlete. What drew me to Shiva Keshavan was not only the fact that he has represented India in the Olympics six times, but that it was also a story about the spirit of India and the incredible things we manage to achieve with limited resources. It's a story of resilience and the path less taken; it's also a celebration of our culture and diversity."

After The Empire, Kunal Kapoor was seen in Ankahi Kahaniyaan. Reflecting on that, Kunal Kapoor shared, "As an actor, it’s very satisfying to have your work reach out to so many people globally with OTT platforms. I’ve had two releases on different platforms in the last couple of weeks. I am just so overwhelmed with the kind of love I have been getting for ‘The Empire’ till now. And happy that people are enjoying my work in Ankahi Kahaniyaan as well. Shooting during the pandemic has been very challenging, but the reactions we have got have made it all worth it’."

Kunal Kapoor has donned many hats, working on various projects in different capacities. He will be seen in the capacity of an actor in the upcoming show, The Empire, he is writing an unannounced project while the co-founder of Ketto has also now announced his production venture.

