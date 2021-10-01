Lee Do Hyun and Im Soo Jung starrer drama Melancholia teaser showcases new romance is blooming

South Korean broadcasting company tvN has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming drama Melancholia. After the official posters has been released of Lee Do Hyun and Im Soo Jung, a promo has been dropped on YouTube making viewers exciting about the lead actors' chemistry.
In the newly released teaser for the drama, Ji Yoon Soo (played by Im Soo Jung) and Baek Seung Yoo (played by Lee Do Hyun) are visibly drawn to each other as their every step, movement, and interlocked gaze is defined by mathematical equations. Ji Yoon Soo says in voice-over, “Even if we don’t have the answers…” and Baek Seung Yoo finishes, “…the moments that we gave it our all.”
On the work front, Lee Do Hyun was last featured in Youth of May earlier this year and is also set to star in Netflix’s Bloodhound with Kwak Dong Yeon. However, Im Soo Jung was last seen in 2019 drama Search: WWW.
Melancholia is set to premiere on November 3 at 10:30 p.m. KST.
