From Maalamaal, Dabangg, to Kabir Singh, Mumbai Police uses movie dialogues to call out misogyny

The Mumbai Police's official Instagram handle is known for using pop culture and Bollywood references for their posts to spread awareness about various issues. Their recent post on misogyny has been receiving a lot of praise and has done its job of making a point.

On Thursday, the Mumbai Police posted a bunch of Bollywood movie dialogues from popular films and called out the misogyny in them. The post had dialogues from films like Kabir Singh, Maalamaal, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Dabangg, Dil Dhadakne Do, Chashme Baddoor, and Ujda Chaman.

"Cinema is a reflection of our society -Here are (just) a few (of many) dialogues both our society & cinema need to reflect upon. Choose your words & actions with care – unless you want the law to intervene!," they captioned the post along with the hashtags of Lets Not Normalise Misogyny, Mind Your Language, and Women Safety.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

Misogyny in Indian films has quite often been discussed. But it was the 2019 film Kabir Singh directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga that drew heavy criticism. The film was criticized for its misogynistic lines and glorifying the violent nature of the lead actor. Other scenes that made to the list include Salman Khan threatening Sonakshi Sinha in Dabangg, Naseeruddin Shah, and Satish Shah discussing how a woman deserves to be eve-teased, Shah Rukh Khan telling Madhuri Dixit about the duties of a wife among others.

ALSO READ: 2 Years Of Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor says it is ‘one of the most important films of my life’

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results