GOT7’s Mark Tuan drips of luxury as he dons Rick Owens for Paris Fashion Week that costs about Rs. 5 lakh

Mark Tuan is a famous American rapper and singer. He often makes it to the headlines because of his fashion and music. This time around, it’s no different as he has been creating quite the stir at the Paris Fashion Week this his dapper and articulate style.

The GOT7’s member was seen dressed in Rick Owens apparel for the prestigious Paris Fashion Week. He was seen donning the Rick Owens Fall 2021 Menswear Collection. He wore a Jet black Rick Owens Jumpsuit costing $3690 that is around Rs. 2,73,060 with a matching trench coat to give the look more structure. He topped it off with funky, platform boots that featured a metallic block heel costing $2715 that comes down to Rs. 2,00,910. He completed this all-black look with sunglasses worth $830 which is Rs. 61,420. Mark Tuan made heads turn and made us want to do a double take as he makes monochrome look so stylish. The close fitted look was very dressy yet flattering on the American star. His overall look costs about Rs. 5,35,390.

He has also been in the news recently due to rumours of him dating BLACKPINK’s Rosé. But he shut down the rumours.

