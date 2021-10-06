Arvind Trivedi, Ravana from TV cult hit Ramayan, passes away at 82

October 6, 2021 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, who played the role of Ravana in Ramanand Sagar's TV cult hit Ramayan, has passed away at the age of 82. The news was confirmed by a family member on Tuesday night.

Arvind Trivedi, Ravana from TV cult hit Ramayan, passes away at 82

According to a tabloid, Arvind Trivedi's nephew, Kaustubh Trivedi, confirmed the unfortunate news said that the veteran star was not keeping well for quite some time. On October 5, he suffered a heart attack that led to multi-organ failure. The last rites will be held at Dahanukarwadi crematorium, Kandivali West, in Mumbai on October 6 morning.

Apart from Ramayan, he also starred in Vikram Aur Betaal. Arvind Trivedi had also been a member of Parliament from 1991 to 1996. Between the years 2002 to 2003, he was acting chairman for the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC).

ALSO READ: Ramayan’s Sunil Lahri rubbishes rumours about death of his co-star Arvind Trivedi

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ...
 Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *