Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon starrer Hum Do Hamare Do to release on October 29 on Disney+ Hotstar

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon are reuniting after Bareilly Ki Barfi in the upcoming quirky story, Hum Do Hamare Do. The film is releasing directly on Disney+ Hotstar.
Yeh Diwali…Familywaali!
Presenting the teaser of #HumDoHamareDo
Streaming soon on @DisneyPlusHS#DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex pic.twitter.com/EX3J5MkjRP
— Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) October 6, 2021
Dinesh Vijan presents, Hum Do Hamare Do, starring Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah and Aparshakti Khurana, directed by Abhishek Jain, produced by Dinesh Vijan, a Maddock Original film, starts streaming from the 29th of October on Disney+Hotstar.
ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon looks radiant in mesmerising lime yellow one shoulder gown for Hum Do Humare Do promotions
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply