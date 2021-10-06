Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon starrer Hum Do Hamare Do to release on October 29 on Disney+ Hotstar

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon are reuniting after Bareilly Ki Barfi in the upcoming quirky story, Hum Do Hamare Do. The film is releasing directly on Disney+ Hotstar.

Hum Do Hamare Do’s teaser begins as we see Rajkummar Rao stuck in a pickle when lady love Kriti Sanon summons his parents to speak about their marriage. What follows is a hilarious journey as our leading man may be forced to “adopt” a brand new set of parents. We also catch glimpses of the inimitable Paresh Rawal as well as the delightful Ratna Pathak Shah.

Dinesh Vijan presents, Hum Do Hamare Do, starring Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah and Aparshakti Khurana, directed by Abhishek Jain, produced by Dinesh Vijan, a Maddock Original film, starts streaming from the 29th of October on Disney+Hotstar.

