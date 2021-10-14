Mouni Roy says she misses celebrating Durga Puja with her late father

Popular actress Mouni Roy hails from West Bengal and belongs to the Bengali community whose main and most celebrated festival is Durga Puja. The actress is a true worshiper of Goddess Durga and often misses being in her hometown at this time of the year.

Recently, in a chat with a tabloid, Mouni Roy confesses missing the authentic Durga Puja celebrations of her hometown in West Bengal and celebrating the joyful festival with her family. Recalling her childhood days, Mouni told that every year, she use to eagerly wait for Durga Puja. Mouni reveals that she loved hanging out with her family, visiting pandals, dressing up, doing puja and the other rituals.

Over the years, Mouni hasn't been able to visit her hometown during Durga Puja amidst her hectic schedule. However, her family ensured that she doesn't feel lonely. Every year her mother and brother ensure to visit her in Mumbai during the festivities.

Well, apart from that Mouni also remembers her late father and recalls how she used to celebrate the auspicious festival with him. She reveals that she misses the days when her dad used to take her out early in the morning to see different Maa Durga murtis (idols).

