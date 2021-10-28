The latest edit of ‘The Deepika Padukone Closet’ will help you stock up for the festive season

Deepika Padukone is back with a new surprise for fans as she drops the latest collection for the festive season by 'The Deepika Padukone Closet'.

This month's edit has come just in time for shoppers to stock up for the celebration season. Fans can choose from the actor and philanthropist's favourite ethnic wear, complemented by a range of everyday essentials, co-ord sets, and must-have accessories.

The sale is a part of the "Frontline Assist" assist initiative with the Live Love Laugh Foundation, providing mental health support for frontline workers affected by the pandemic. This preloved fashion initiative also serves the environment – when purchased preloved over newly manufactured, the latest drop saves over 3 lakh litres of water, and as much carbon as driving the average car for over 2330 km!

The international shared the latest drop collection to her social media.

She wrote "#TheDeepikaPadukoneCloset The fourth edition of Frontline Assist is here! We are proud to direct proceeds from "The Deepika Padukone Closet" towards mental health support of our country's real heroes through our partnership with Sangath. Link in bio: www.deepikapadukone.com/closet"

The closets of India's favourite actress have always garnered outstanding responses which help gather large support for mental health with her efforts.

