Aamna Sharif sizzles in neon orange bikini during her vacation in Dubai

It looks like the Indian Television actress Aamna Sharif is having the best time during her vacation to Dubai. She is currently being super active on social media while sharing her fun vacation pictures with her fans.
On Thursday, she shared a series of pictures while enjoying some quality time at the beach soaking in the sun. She is seen slaying in neon orange bikini set worth Rs. 6,720 from Flirtatious India styled with a matching scarf with tassels as a wrap skirt.
On the work front, Aamna Sharif is set for her upcoming digital debut Damaged 3.
