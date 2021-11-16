Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumar Modi confirms no replacement of late Ghanshyam Nayak aka Natu Kaka

The star cast of the longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah faced a huge loss last month. Actor Ghanshyam Nayak who played the pivotal role of Jethalal Gada's (played by Dilip Joshi) Office Assistant Natu Kaka passed away. The actor was battling cancer for a very long time and had multiple sessions of chemotherapy.
Now, after his demise, there was a question among all the fans of the show that will there be a replacement for Ghanshyam or his track will come to an end in the show. A few days ago, a picture of a man seated in Gada Electronics, (an electronic shop which is shown as Jethalal's shop in the show) went viral.
Seeing the viral, people were speculating the man to be the new Natu Kaka of the show. however, it has been now found that there is no truth in the same. The man sitting in the picture is actually the father of the shop's owner. And the makers have yet not found any replacement for Ghanshyam.
