Soha Ali Khan enjoys jungle safari with Kunal Khemu and Inaaya, watch video

Actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu along with their daughter Inaaya are currently on a family holiday and visited the Tadoba National Park in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district. On Tuesday, Soha took to her Instagram handle to post a series of pictures on Instagram and captioned them, “Don't ask did you see a tiger? Ask how many?”
In the first picture, Soha, Kunal and Inaaya can be seen sitting in a jeep as they make their way to the forest. In the next one, a paw impression of a tiger can be seen. And, finally, in one of the slides, we get to see a glimpse of a tiger.
Soha also shared a video from the safari ride and more pictures of the tigers. She captioned it, “Tigers in Tadoba! Thank you @sudester @peekadocrayons @the_bamboo_forest for this incredible experience #chhotirani #rudra."
Soha has also shared a picture with the man who took them on the safari ride. She added a sticker saying “the man” and an arrow pointing downwards on top of his head.
