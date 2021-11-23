Prabhas emerges the Highest Paid Actor of India – charges Rs. 150 crores

Prabhas is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars of India today, whose films appeal to audiences not just in Hindi speaking belts, but also the Southern belts like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala. He has half a dozen films under his kitty – ranging from Radhe Shyam, Salaar, Adipurush, Project K, and Spirit. More than half of his upcoming releases are with Bollywood producer, Bhushan Kumar.
And now, we have got an exclusive scoop on this Pan-India star. "Bhushan Kumar is amongst the biggest producers of Bollywood today and he is looking to make the biggest of the films in the post-pandemic world. And hence, he is teaming up not only with a Bollywood actor, but someone who has the widest possible reach pan India – Prabhas. His presence gives Bhushan and his team the liberty to make films without being bothered much about the budgets. He is supremely excited to take things to the next level with Radhe Shyam, Adipurush and Spirit," revealed a source close to the development.
Spirit goes on floors by the end of 2022.
Also Read: Om Raut announces final wrap of Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply