Ben Affleck was hesitant reconciliation with Jennifer Lopez because of His Kids; says, ‘I don’t want to do anything that is painful to my kids’

American actor-director Ben Affleck got candid about his personal life and said that he was hesitant with Jennifer Lopez romance because of 'responsibility' to his kids. The duo rekindled their romance earlier this year.

The Gone Girl star stopped by The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday and told the longtime radio show host that he debated getting back together with Jennifer Lopez because he was worried about his kids. Ben talked about a myriad of topics, including his career, reputation, marriage to Jennifer Garner, struggles with alcohol, and his relationship with Jennifer Lopez — including why he was hesitant about rekindling their romance 17 years after calling off their engagement in 2004.

"Was there a hesitation on your part, because now you're a dad?" Stern asked Affleck, noting that Lopez "brings even more attention" to everything he does. "It crossed my mind for sure," Affleck told Stern of getting back together with the 'Let's Get Loud' singer. "My responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility. I don't want to do anything that is painful or destructive to them if I can help it."

"That being said, I know that my life affects them," Affleck continued, noting that the fact that he and Garner are celebrities is a "cross to bear" for their children. In addition to briefly touching on his romance with Lopez, the Tender Bar star spoke openly about his marriage to Garner, and how the couple tried to make their relationship work. "The truth was we took our time, we made the decision, we grew apart," he explained to Stern. "We had a marriage that didn't work. This happens … We tried because we had kids. We did not want it to be the model of marriage for the kids. We did our best. I knew she was a good mom, and I hoped she knew I was a good dad."

Affleck shares daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 12, plus son Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Garner, 49. Although Garner and Affleck finalized their divorce in 2018, the couple continue to amicably co-parent their three children — Garner even joined her ex-husband and Lopez over Halloween to take their kids trick-or-treating together.

On the work front, Ben Affleck will appear as a substitute father figure in George Clooney's coming-of-age drama The Tender Bar in December. The film premiered at the London Film Festival. In 2022, Affleck and Ana de Armas will star in Adrian Lyne's thriller Deep Water, an adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's novel.

Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will reprise their roles as Batman in The Flash (2022). In September 2021, Affleck began filming Robert Rodriguez's action thriller Hypnotic, in which he plays a detective.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cuddle up as they spent Thanksgiving together; plan to celebrate Christmas together with their families and kids

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results