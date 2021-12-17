Dharmendra bumps into Sachin Tendulkar in a flight; calls him ‘mera pyaara beta’

Veteran legendary actor Dharmendra was recently boarding a flight where he bumped into another legend, Sachin Tendulkar. The duo after bumping into each other was delighted by each other's presence and shared a selfie together.

Taking to Twitter handle, Dharmendra posted the moment along with a lovely note about the cricketer. He said that Sachin Tendulkar has always met him with the warmth and affection of a son.

Sharing the photo, Dharmendra wrote, “Desh ke gauravshaali Sachin se aaj achanak hawai jahaz mein mulaqat ho gai. Sachin jab jab mila mujhe hamesha mera pyaara beta ban ke mila… Jeete raho. Love you Sachin. (Today, I suddenly ran into the pride of the nation, Sachi Tendulkar. Whenever I meet Sachin, he has always approached me like a beloved son… God bless you.)"

Even Sachin shared the same picture on his handles and captioned it, ‘Aaj sabse bade ‘Veeru’, Dharmendra Ji (@aapkadharam ke saath mulaqaat hui. ‘Veeru’on ki baat hi alag hai! Sabhi unke fan hai. Kya kehta hai, Viru (@virendersehwag)!’

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The movie also features Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

