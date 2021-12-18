Ananya Panday raises the temperature in a white bodycon outfit

Ananya Panday is one of the most stunning and super hot actresses of Bollywood and her latest photos are too hot for anyone to handle with a caption even funnier.

Taking to her social media, Ananya shared some photos of herself dressed in a white bodysuit with a white net on top and her hair left open. She shared these with the quirkiest caption that read, "I’m fully aware that I look like fruit when it comes in that net thing ????"

Ananya looks absolutely scorching in the pictures. In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen giving a smoldering look to the camera while she flaunts her complete look in another. She complimented her look with gold earrings and a golden dolphin button. The Student Of The Year 2 is also well aware of the memes that her outfit can attract and went a step ahead to become the first person to troll herself by posting a picture of an apple wrapped in the fruit packing net.

On the work front, the young diva will soon be seen in Shakun Batra's next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in the pan-India film Liger with Vijay Devarakonda.

