Ananya Panday raises the temperature in a white bodycon outfit

Ananya Panday is one of the most stunning and super hot actresses of Bollywood and her latest photos are too hot for anyone to handle with a caption even funnier.
Taking to her social media, Ananya shared some photos of herself dressed in a white bodysuit with a white net on top and her hair left open. She shared these with the quirkiest caption that read, "I’m fully aware that I look like fruit when it comes in that net thing ????"
Ananya looks absolutely scorching in the pictures. In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen giving a smoldering look to the camera while she flaunts her complete look in another. She complimented her look with gold earrings and a golden dolphin button. The Student Of The Year 2 is also well aware of the memes that her outfit can attract and went a step ahead to become the first person to troll herself by posting a picture of an apple wrapped in the fruit packing net.
