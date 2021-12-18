Kareena Kapoor Khan is heartbroken as she misses her babies during COVID-19 quarantine

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan tested positive for COVID-19 a couple of days ago and is currently under quarantine. On Friday night, Kareena shared an emotional message on her social media about missing her kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Kareena took to her Instagram stories on Friday night and wrote, "Covid I hate you…I miss my babies (heartbroken emoji) but…soon…will do this (muscle emojis)."

On Thursday, Kareena had shared a picture of her husband actor Saif Ali Khan which she clicked from her room where she is quarantined. Saif was standing on the terrace of the opposite building drinking from a cup. Sharing the blurry picture, the Jab We Met actress wrote, "Ok so we are still…in love in the times of Corona era. Don’t forget guys!!! It’s lurking."

Kareena tested positive after visiting an “intimate party” at Bollywood director Karan Johar’s house. Apart from Kareena Khan, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor have also tested positive in the days since. Kareena’s apartment complex was sealed by the BMC on Tuesday after her test results came back. On Wednesday, a house help at Kareena’s residence also tested positive for the virus.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s house help tests positive for COVID-19; BMC unseals Karan Johar’s building

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results