Ankita Lokhande’s bridal ensemble designed by Manish Malhotra took 1600 hours of elaborate craftsmanship

Television actor Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with long-time beau Vicky Jain in a grand wedding recently in Mumbai. After a series of festivities including haldi, mehendi, and sangeet ceremonies, the star-studded wedding was a day to remember. The wedding festivities were attended by the who's who of the television industry. Ankita also set massive fashion goals as she wore stunning ensembles throughout the festivities.

For the wedding ceremony, Ankita ditched the usual red and opted for a heavily embellished golden lehenga by designer Manish Malhotra. The ensemble from Malhotra's Nooraniyat collection took over 1600 hours of elaborate craftsmanship.

Talking about Ankita’s wedding outfit, the designer wrote, “Living every minute of her golden moment in our 1600 hours of elaborate craftsmanship, a #Nooraniyat bridal ensemble intricately hand embroidered in gold crystal beads and antique zardosi with geometric artwork, paired with a sheer trailing #mmveil in tassel detailing.”

Meanwhile, Vicky complimented Ankita in an ivory sherwani. “Vicky Jain in our #Nooraniyat Ivory sherwani embellished in beige Dori and vintage zardosi embroidery paired with ivory dhoti with custom-made Manish Malhotra shoes,” wrote the designer.

