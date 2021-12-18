Ayushmann Khurrana on being appreciated by Hrithik Roshan for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui- “I had tears in my eyes”

Ayushmann Khurrana has once again struck the right note with his recently released film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The National award-winning actor who is known for his experimental choices in films and choosing films that break societal norms is being appreciated for his performance in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. In the film, he plays a Punjabi alpha male who is a weight lifting champion. His character falls in love with a woman who he later discovers is a trans woman. The film is being heavily appreciated for its nuanced take on the trans community. Actor Hrithik Roshan too showered love on the film and lauded Ayushmann for his performance.

During a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, when Ayushmann was asked about being complimented by Hrithik Roshan and being appreciated by so many other artists, he said, “It is surreal. I think it was just a step-by-step journey, which I really enjoyed, and picked up scripts, which were great and backed by great filmmakers and scriptwriters. But it's been quite a journey and the journey is still going on. You learn every day and with every film, and it came as a great validation when Hrithik Roshan tweeted."

“He (Hrithik) called me. We spoke for half an hour. And he's like, ‘I am inspired and you’ve done such a great job, how do you talk with your eyes’ and I had nothing to say because it's Hrithik Roshan. I've seen him since my school days and you know Kaho Na Pyaar Hai running houseful and suddenly, he gives you a call. I was also an anchor on a dance show where he was a judge in 2011. There was a dance on a GEC channel called Just Dance and I was the anchor and he was the judge so we go back a long way. He has seen my journey and he was also very emotional and I got really emotional. I had tears in my eyes, I don't know what to say seriously,” he added.

ALSO READ: “Would love to play Neeraj Chopra if he chooses to not play himself in his biopic”- Ayushmann Khurrana

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results