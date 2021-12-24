Ranveer Singh starrer 83 tax free in Delhi, thanks to Sajid Nadiadwala; Producer now trying for Maharashtra as well

Earlier this week, Reliance Entertainment and other stakeholders of 83 announced that the Kapil Dev biopic has been granted a tax free status by the government of Delhi. This brought in some excitement and a sign of respite for cinema owners who were burdened with tax in the midst of this pandemic. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that producer Sajid Nadiadwala was one of the prime reasons for the film to get tax free status in Delhi.

"Sajid had arranged a meeting with the Delhi Government and it was he who took everyone along to request for a tax free status. The Government was gracious enough to accept the request and the film is now reaping the benefit of the same from opening day itself," revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the producer, along with all other stakeholders were in Delhi earlier last week for the meeting.

The same source informs that Sajid and his team of producers are now trying to attain tax free status in Maharashtra as well. "The conversations are on and everyone is hopeful for the film to be Tax Free in Maharashtra soon. It's wait and watch at the moment, but a word to attain tax free status has been sent to the government officials," the source added.

83 stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role of Kapil Dev and is running successfully at cinema halls all across the globe. The movie is directed by Kabir Khan and has been received with positive reviews all across.

