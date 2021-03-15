Aa Bhi Ja O Piya

Seeds of love planted" in the heart do sprout – irrespective of circumstances" City educated Kaushal resides with his parents in a remote picturesque Jharkhand village. Converting his passion for Bonsai plantation into the profession he has his own Nursery. Kalpana, a city girl from an army family is on a research tour with her mother and driver. Their car meets an accident in a storm. Kaushal rescues and brings them home. Circumstances force them to extend their stay in the village. For the first time, Kalpana experiences village life and is exhilarated. The natural beauty of the surroundings and the dignity and simplicity of village culture leave her awestruck. Assisting in her research, Kaushal shows her interesting historical and natural locales. In the process, the extremely handsome but lovesick Kaushal gets to interact closely with the very attractive, courteous, and caring Kalpana. With graceful urban manners, she is different from anyone else in the village. Feelings develop between the youngsters but they are unable to express. Kalpana returns to the city. Kaushal is forlorn. They both have trouble adapting to regular lives. Only with separation, they realize that the strange feelings that sprouted during the short interaction were love. It seems destiny had it all planned. But practical circumstances force them to rethink – are they actually made for each other? Kalpana is engaged to Karan, a businessman's son. Her father is a very strict Army Major. Even a hint about her feelings towards Kaushal will spur him to a violent reaction. There is no communication between Kaushal and Kalpana even as they yearn for each other. In such circumstances.

