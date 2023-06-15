Young People Postpone Cohabitation and Family Planning Due to Housing Shortages

This article was last updated on June 15, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Introduction

Many young people are postponing important milestones in their lives, such as living independently, cohabiting, getting married, and starting a family, due to the housing shortage in the country. Research conducted by insurer Aegon reveals that the unaffordability of housing has left young people with less budget for essential expenses, leading to frustration, sadness, and stress among the 18 to 25 age group. The consequences of this housing crisis stretch beyond the immediate impact on young people, affecting the elderly as well.

The Impact on Young People

The lack of affordable housing is taking a toll on young people, causing them to delay significant life decisions. With housing costs skyrocketing, young couples find it increasingly difficult to afford a place of their own. This leads to an extended period of living with their parents and a delay in cohabitation. Moreover, the high cost of housing leaves young people with limited resources, making it challenging to save for important milestones like getting married and starting a family.

The Challenges Faced by Divorced Couples

Divorced couples are also significantly affected by the housing shortage. In many cases, due to the lack of available affordable options, divorced spouses are forced to continue living under the same roof. This situation can be emotionally challenging and hinders the process of moving on and establishing separate lives. The lack of suitable housing options further exacerbates the difficulties faced by divorced individuals.

Aegon’s Findings

Aegon’s research highlights the considerable social consequences of the housing crisis. Young people’s longer periods of living at home make it more challenging for the elderly to find more suitable housing options. Additionally, the delay in cohabitation and family planning has become a well-recognized trend. Maarten de Rooij, a spokesperson for Aegon, emphasizes the importance of addressing this issue: “The fact that young people are postponing cohabitation and starting a family has significant implications.”

The Perspective of Seniors

While seniors are relatively positive about their housing situations, they also express concerns about the shortage of suitable housing options in their life phase. The housing market’s instability creates complications for the elderly population who may require more accessible or age-appropriate accommodation. The lack of appropriate housing options further contributes to the delay in young people’s ability to move out and establish their own households.

A Shift in Expectations

Young people are displaying greater flexibility when it comes to their housing needs. The research conducted by Aegon reveals that individuals are more willing to compromise on the quality and size of their homes or settle for homes that do not fully meet their requirements. This adaptability demonstrates a shift in expectations as a result of the current housing shortage. Young people are adjusting their aspirations based on what is available rather than pursuing their ideal living conditions.

Conclusion

The housing shortage in the country is having widespread social implications, particularly concerning the lives of young people. The unaffordability of housing is causing delays in cohabitation, marriage, and family planning, as well as forcing divorced couples to live together. The consequences extend beyond the immediate impact on young people, affecting the elderly as well. Aegon’s research underscores the urgent need to address this housing crisis to ensure young people can transition into independent living and for the elderly to access suitable housing options that meet their needs.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.