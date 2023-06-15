This article was last updated on June 15, 2023

Kanye West Has a Fashion Strategy

Exaggerated Shoulder Pads and Spanx

You’ve probably seen photos from Kanye West’s 46th birthday party, where the problematic rapper appeared wearing exaggerated shoulder pads. Our source told us that this is less of a fashion statement and more of a way to distract from the weight he gained since splitting with Kim Kardashian. Although Kanye has always had a penchant for wearing black, these days the slenderizing color isn’t only the only staple in his wardrobe. Kanye has recently had shoulder pads sewn onto his clothes to appear broader at the shoulders and leaner at his waist. And that’s not all. Our source adds that he’s started wearing Spanx for men, which is ironic since Kim fronts her own line called Skims.

It seems like Kanye West is taking his fashion choices to a whole new level. Known for his experimental and often controversial style, the rapper-turned-fashion-designer is now using exaggerated shoulder pads and even Spanx to alter his appearance. This strategic approach to dressing is not only about fashion, but also about creating a desirable silhouette after his split with Kim Kardashian.

Since the high-profile breakup, Kanye has been under the scrutiny of the public eye. With weight gain being a common side effect of stress and emotional turmoil, Kanye has taken matters into his own hands by using fashion to his advantage. By employing the use of shoulder pads, Kanye can create the illusion of a broader frame, drawing attention away from any changes in his physique.

Embracing Shoulder Pads for a Broadened Silhouette

Shoulder pads, a fashion trend that gained popularity in the 1980s, have made a surprising comeback in recent years. While they were once associated with power dressing and exaggerated femininity, Kanye has adopted this trend in a bid to alter his proportions. The added padding gives his shoulders a stronger and more defined appearance, creating the illusion of a wider upper body.

This strategic use of shoulder pads is reminiscent of the fashion choices made by actors and models who aim to achieve a more balanced and physically imposing figure. By adding volume to the shoulders, Kanye can create the illusion of a leaner and more sculpted waist, a desirable trait in the world of fashion.

An Unexpected Choice – Spanx for Men

In addition to the exaggerated shoulder pads, Kanye has also turned to Spanx for men to further enhance his desired silhouette. Spanx, a brand known for its compression undergarments, was originally popular among women for its body-shaping properties. However, the brand has since expanded its offerings to include a line for men.

While it may seem unconventional for a man to wear shaping undergarments, Kanye isn’t the only male celebrity to embrace this trend. Many men in the entertainment industry, including actors and musicians, have openly admitted to wearing Spanx to enhance their appearance on stage or for red carpet events.

A Dual Purpose – Fashion and Confidence

Kanye’s choice to incorporate shoulder pads and Spanx into his wardrobe serves two purposes. Firstly, it allows him to experiment with unique and unconventional fashion choices, as he has always been known for pushing boundaries in the industry. Secondly, it boosts his confidence by helping him achieve the desired silhouette and diverting attention away from any weight gain.

By strategically manipulating his appearance through fashion, Kanye is reclaiming control over his public image. The use of exaggerated shoulder pads and Spanx not only showcases his style evolution but also highlights his determination to present himself in the most flattering way possible.

Inspiring Others to Embrace Individual Style

Kanye West’s fashion choices have always been a subject of fascination and controversy. By embracing exaggerated shoulder pads and even Spanx for men, he is challenging societal norms and encouraging others to embrace their individual style without fear of judgment.

While some may criticize his approach as superficial or attention-seeking, Kanye’s fashion strategy is a reflection of his own personal journey. In a world where appearance plays a significant role, the rapper-turned-designer is using fashion as a tool to express himself and regain confidence in the public eye.

Conclusion

Kanye West’s recent fashion choices, including the use of exaggerated shoulder pads and Spanx for men, demonstrate his strategic approach to dressing and his desire to control his public image. By altering his silhouette, Kanye is not only experimenting with unique styles but also boosting his confidence in the aftermath of his split with Kim Kardashian. This serves as a reminder that fashion can be a powerful tool for self-expression and empowerment.

