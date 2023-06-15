Bill Cosby again charged with sexual assault

This article was last updated on June 15, 2023

Introduction

American comedian Bill Cosby has been charged again with sexual assault. Nine women have filed a lawsuit in the state of Nevada alleging sexual assault by the now 85-year-old Cosby. He is accused of using his power and fame to lure the women to his hotel room in Las Vegas, where he drugged and assaulted them.

The previous conviction and release

Cosby was previously convicted in 2018 of drugging and abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He was sentenced to three to ten years in prison. However, his conviction was overturned by a higher court in 2021 due to process errors, and he was released.

Previous civil case

Last year, Cosby was found guilty in a civil case of sexually assaulting a minor. The victim, who was 16 at the time, received compensation.

New laws and recent complaint

Since June, Nevada and California have introduced laws that lift the statute of limitations in certain civil sexual assault cases. Taking advantage of these new laws, former Playboy model Victoria Valentino recently filed a complaint against Cosby in California.

The Cosby Show

In response to the latest charges, Cosby’s representative claims that the women involved are seeking media attention and driven by greed instead of fighting for the victims.

Bill Cosby became well-known in the 1980s for his portrayal of Dr. Cliff Huxtable in the sitcom The Cosby Show, which was a cultural phenomenon. He also had successful standup shows that attracted large audiences for many years.

