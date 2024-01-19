The Implication of Summoning an Ambassador – A Detailed Guide

This article was last updated on January 19, 2024

The Diplomatic Role of an Ambassador

An ambassador is regarded as the maximum diplomatic representative of a nation in another country. The person in this role serves as the primary point of contact for the other country and upholds the interests of the home country he or she stands for. Similarly, the ambassador becomes a source of support for fellow citizens living abroad, offering help through the embassy in times of distress.

Effectively, an ambassador personifies a deputy of the head of state in a foreign country, whose principal assignment is to further the home nation’s interests in foreign territory.

The Significance of Summoning an Ambassador

When an ambassador is summoned, it implies that they must provide an explanation for particular happenings. This process usually occurs at the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the country where he or she is situated. However, the ambassador only receives the grievances there; a solution typically emerges subsequent to governmental discussions between the two nations. It’s noteworthy that the content of these discussions is usually kept confidential.

Conversations of this nature may arise from a statement or action declared by a representative of the country. Alternatively, it could be triggered by happenings in the country that the ambassador symbolizes.

A Practical Example: Summoning of the Iranian Ambassador

A perfect example involves the Iranian ambassador in The Hague, Hadi Farajvand, who was summoned by Minister Bruins Slot of Foreign Affairs. This was in response to the unfortunate news of a Dutch baby less than a year old, killed in Iranian assaults on Erbil, Iraq, where two of her relatives were also injured.

The summoning of an ambassador is perceived as a serious diplomatic action. According to Professor of International Relations, André Gerrits, “It’s indicative of a government showing its dissatisfaction with a situation directly.”

Reactions to Summoning an Ambassador

Not every summoning of an ambassador leads to a reciprocal action. While a counter-summon might occur, most countries typically accept the summon, particularly if it’s not associated with public hostility or repercussions.

In situations where countries push further to expel ambassadors, it often triggers a counter-reaction. That may lead the ambassador’s home country to also expel an ambassador from the summoning country.

The Extreme Measures in Diplomatic Interactions

In severe instances, a country might decide to expel a foreign ambassador or recall its ambassador from another country. In the most extreme cases, nations can decide to cut off diplomatic connections altogether. However, this is rarely the case as it tends to be counterproductive. According to Gerrits, diplomacies are beneficial in maintaining relationships with countries that are not necessarily allies, particularly in supporting nationals residing in those nations.

While there might be public calls to terminate ties with certain nations, Gerrits advises against it. He suggests that even during times of war, diplomatic relations should persist. In his words, “Emotion, however understandable it is, should not be the deciding factor.”

Conclusion

Navigating international relations can be complex and intricate, and summoning an ambassador is just one of the tools available to a country to express displeasure or demand accountability for certain actions. However, it must be used wisely to maintain healthy bilateral relations.

