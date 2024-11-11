This article was last updated on November 11, 2024

German customs finds live snakes in toys

Customs confiscated fourteen snakes at the airport near the German city of Leipzig. They were hidden in toy trucks. One of the snakes did not survive the journey, German customs reports.

The snakes were found last Wednesday in a shipment from Indonesia to an address in the United Kingdom. It concerns nine small snail-eating snakes (Pareas) that were in a toy truck trailer. In another toy trailer were five young Pacific boas (Candoia paulsoni and aspera). These snake species are not poisonous to humans.

Customs Germany According to customs, the snakes were hidden in one of these toy trailers.

Both snake species are not listed list of endangered species. Snake experts from the Senckenberg Institute in Frankfurt were consulted to determine which species were involved. The fire brigade was called in to remove the animals safely.

The snakes have now been transferred to the veterinary faculty of the University of Leipzig.

