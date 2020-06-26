French Braids For Summer

There are few hairstyles as romantic as a French braid. The right over-under plait begs to be styled with a floral maxi dress, worn while you're barefoot in the grass on a warm Saturday evening, watching the sunset with a glass of rosé — or at least dreaming of such a scenario wherever you are.

If you're inspired to bring a variation of the lost-but-not-forgotten French braid back into your look — while you have plenty of time to practice — you'll find endless inspiration in the guide, ahead. From polished updo accents to the beachy boho milkmaid vibe, click on for the French braid looks we're inspired to try for summer 2020 — any of which will get you to that idyllic summer night as fast as your arm muscles allow.

Beyoncé

Instead of a straight-down-the-back French braid, consider a smaller hairline accent, like Beyoncé.Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.

Dania Ramirez

Actress Dania Ramirez proves that a milkmaid braid with a few strands left out is equal parts effortless and delicate. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images.

Fan Bingbing

If you're a pro-level braider, try a double-stranded French braid inspired by actress Fan Bingbing.Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

The stunning English actress wears a French braid in an elevated updo.Photo: Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic.

Blake Lively

If there's one celeb who loves a French braid, it's Blake Lively. She's worn them every which way, but here she shows how to weave one into a messy low bun, a summer-perfect style to wear to any occasion — even if this summer, it's just a long walk around the block.Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images.

Teyonah Parris

Actress Teyonah Parris twisted her box braids into a gorgeous side braid, only made more elegant by those delicate white floral accents.Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images.

Cheryl Cole

If French braids feel more campy than your aesthetic, allow us to introduce you to this loose, glossy version worn by Cheryl Cole in Cannes. Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images.

