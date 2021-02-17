Alice Olivia’s Gossip Girl Collection

Spotted at the former Upper East Side residence of Blair Waldorf: a glamorous fashion shoot. But the occasion wasn’t for B’s designer line. Rather, it was a showcase of Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet’s new collection, which debuted during (digital) New York Fashion Week. And while the Gossip Girl location would’ve been enough to get us queuing up an episode on HBO Max, Bendet took our obsession with the fashion-filled show a step further — with the entire collection inspired by it. All the way down to the pearl and crystal hair accessories à la Queen B.

For her fall ‘21 collection, Bendet wanted to pay homage to New York City, the city that built Alice + Olivia as a brand and features prominently on the show. To capture its essence, she sought out the stylist behind Gossip Girl’s costumes, both from the original show and the forthcoming reboot, Eric Daman.

As a result, the collection features houndstooth print, faux fur, and ultra low-rise trousers, as well as Harry Styles-esque pearl necklaces and prairie dresses. Regencycore, too, made its way into the collection, though, given the cast’s close proximity to the Met — not to mention the growing demand for Bridgerton fashion — are we even surprised? But no Gossip Girl-inspired collection would be complete without a touch of Jenny Humphrey. To capture Little J, Bendet added a fair share of punk styling, using dark plaids and leather to add an edge to the collection.

If the rumors are true, we’ll be meeting the 2.0 versions of Jenny, Blair, and Serena, as well as the rest of the cast, very soon. While we wait, let Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet’s latest collection fill the void. Between the tweed, the crystals, and a 2021 replica of Serena’s gold Pamela Dennis couture gown from Season 1, it’s a worthy stand-in.

See the video showcasing the new collection, below.

