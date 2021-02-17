Best Jumpsuits

If we do say so ourselves, we’ve become connoisseurs of the one-and-done outfit this year. A matching sweatsuit for coordinated comfort? Check. Sleepwear with enough polish for daytime display? Been there, done that. PJs equipped with festive frippery? Yeah, we’ve got it dialed up. While we’re well-stocked with all of these aforementioned WFH-wardrobe staples, there’s one workhorse we mustn’t neglect: the loungewear jumpsuit.

As the original stalwart in the head-to-toe dressing category, a jumpsuit is the missing link in your coterie of couchbound duds. (It's also very sneaker-friendly for those moments of dog-walking, grocery-store sweeping, or vitamin-D desperation.) Ahead, check out the loungiest (and cutest) coveralls that we could suss out online — all ready for you to spend a day at home or out erranding in.

L Space Coastin' Jumpsuit, $, available at Nordstrom

Eloquii Soft Knit Jumpsuit, $, available at Eloquii

Everlane The Luxe Cotton Jumpsuit, $, available at Everlane

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results