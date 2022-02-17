6 Handbags to Elevate Your Favorite Looks

A handbag can add the perfect finishing touches to any outfit. Your favorite looks will look that much better with a matching handbag – and these styles are the most versatile you’ll find! Any of these bag styles will be perfect to mix and match with your favorite outfits.

Crossbody Bags

There are a limitless number of crossbody bag styles and options. There’s one to match any outfit you can think of. Different closures, materials, colors, and styles make the crossbody bag a timeless favorite. On top of this, these bags are extremely useful. You can sling them across your body to use your hands freely, or hang them from the shoulder strap for easy access.

Choose a neutral crossbody bag to match most of your outfits. You can choose a bright pop of color to liven up your wardrobe, too.

Tote Bags

A tote bag is a perfect companion for most outfits. Most have long handles (and even shoulder straps). They can be simple, more complex (the patchwork leather bags of years past come to mind), or somewhere in the middle. However, they are versatile bags that can hold a lot of the things you need to get through your day.

There are so many options available when it comes to tote bags, including neutral black leather, animal prints, and more. You can build an outfit around your bag, use it to spice up your look, or choose a neutral option that works with anything.

Top-Handle Bags

Top handle bags never seem to go out of style. Each season, they return with small updates, new styles, and patterns that make them perfect for universal use. You can use them all year round, and there are always a ton of options for every outfit or occasion. They are easy to find and update with the new styles of the season, so make sure to have many different styles and colors on hand.

Hobo Bags

Hobo bags and slouchy bags also serve a purpose. While most bags can dress your outfit up, a slouchy bag can do a great job of dressing it down. A slouchy bag is casual, perfect for those occasions when you need something a little less formal to throw around. They can make great beach bags, grocery store bags, and bags for lunch with friends.

Hobo bags and other slouchy purses come in a variety of options, including duffle-style bags, bedazzled rhinestone-covered bags, and bags with special, individual flair.

Clutch Bags

A clutch bag is the best accessory for an evening out, a quick run to the store, or just about any other occasion where you’ll have a free hand. They can take the place of a bulky tote bag or an unwieldy shoulder bag if you need them in a pinch. The great thing about clutch bags is the variety of styles, colors, and designs that they come in. Choose something that works well for every occasion!

To ensure that you can use the bag for every occasion, it’s best to choose a clutch bag that comes with a shoulder strap. If you need to have your hands free, you should be able to throw it over your shoulder for safekeeping instead of struggling with it.

Mini Purses

Mini purses are very much in right now. These small options look great with any outfit. They are small, simple, and won’t get in your way. These mini purses come in so many colors and styles, too! Some of the best options at Shop Style Shark will work perfectly with the outfits you already love.

Make sure to choose a mini purse that matches the style you’re going for. A small handle is great, but a long shoulder strap can really help you get the most out of your favorite mini purses. Don’t be afraid to mix it up!

Conclusion

Sometimes, all your look needs is a handbag to pull it all together. Choose any of these great bag styles to put the perfect finishing touch on the looks you already love. You can never have too many bags, so don’t be afraid to pick up bold new options to pair with your best looks.