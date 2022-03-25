Tim Hortons launches another Maple Leafs Timbits

Tim Hortons unveils limited-edition Toronto Maple Leafs Next Gen Timbits, available until April 6 at participating downtown Toronto restaurants

Tim Hortons is proud to partner with the Toronto Maple Leafs on the limited-edition Toronto Maple Leafs Next Gen Timbits, which are available now through April 6 at participating downtown Toronto restaurants.

The Toronto Maple Leafs Next Gen Timbits feature blue and white sprinkles overtop a Tim Hortons classic, Chocolate Glazed Timbits. The limited-edition Timbits made their debut Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena as the Leafs hosted the Next Gen game, which celebrates youth in the community and unites fans of all ages through the team and the game of hockey.

"We were thrilled to work with our long-time partners the Toronto Maple Leafs on their Next Gen event and wanted to give all of Toronto the opportunity to try the Toronto Maple Leafs Next Gen Timbits," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons. "Our downtown Toronto restaurant owners who carry the Toronto Maple Leafs Next Gen Timbits are so excited to be sharing them with hockey fans and all their guests."

Tims gave away 500 boxes of Toronto Maple Leafs Next Gen Timbits at Wednesday's Leafs game and they are now available at more than 60 Tim Hortons restaurants in downtown Toronto until April 6.

"Tim Hortons is a staple in our community and is known by our fans as a dedicated partner for over 10 years," said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE. "This Next Gen-themed activation is yet another creative idea as a result of strong partner collaboration, and both our fans in and outside of Scotiabank Arena, who look forward to the Next Gen game every season, can now share in the same experience."

The Toronto Maple Leafs Next Gen Timbits were launched as the Leafs sported their new limited-edition Next Gen alternate jerseys, through a collaboration with Justin Bieber and drew house.