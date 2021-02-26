The COVID-19 Pandemic, Schools and Peak Stupid

Just when you thought that the response to the COVID-19 pandemic couldn't get any stupider, we have this as reported by the Wenatchee World, the leading daily newspaper in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, Washington:

Notice that each tent is spaced according to the six foot social distancing mandate that has been one of the foundations of government's response to the pandemic. According to the Post Millennial, students practice in shifts to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. If you want to see an additional picture of a student with a sousaphone in a "tent" please click here.

Here's a quote from the story:

"You can’t see them smiling beneath the masks, but students at Wenatchee and Eastmont high schools are glad to be back in school, even if it’s only part-time.

Eastmont high students have been back since Jan. 25 and Wenatchee high students since Jan. 26, each on a different hybrid schedule."

Enough said.

